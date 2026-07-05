HYDRAA saves 1970-sq-yd park from encroachment in Medchal

Hyderabad: HYDRAA on Saturday, July 4, protected a 1,970-square-yard park in Medchal by removing encroachments and fencing the land, estimated to be worth around Rs 20 crore.

The agency, which has been clearing encroachments on parks and open spaces to preserve green areas for residents, acted on a complaint filed by representatives of the Sai Sri Nilaya Residency Welfare Society.

According to officials, a layout named Sai Sri Nilaya, consisting of 256 plots spread across 13.31 acres, was developed in 2000 in Survey Nos. 873 and 882 in Medchal mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. At the time of approval, Plots Nos. 111, 112, 113, 114, 115 and 116, covering a total extent of 1,970 square yards, were earmarked for a park.

400 sq yds of parkland encroached: HYDRAA

However, nearly 400 square yards of the parkland were allegedly encroached upon and illegally divided into plots. The encroachers had also erected boundary walls using precast concrete blocks.

Following the complaint, HYDRAA conducted a field inspection along with officials from the concerned departments and confirmed the encroachment. On Saturday, the agency demolished the illegal structures built on the parkland, demarcated the boundaries of the park and installed signboards identifying it as a public park.

HYDRAA also fenced the entire park area to prevent future encroachments. Officials estimated the value of the protected land at around Rs 20 crore.