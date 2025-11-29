HYDRAA tackles 1.62 lakh monsoon complaints from July- November

Hyderabad: During the 150-day monsoon season between July and November, HYDRAA-constituted monsoon emergency teams (METs) dealt with more than 1.62 lakh rain-related issues.

According to official data, a total of 1,62,291 works were executed across the city, including 1,10,780 catch-pit cleaning and problem-resolution tasks, 10,102 drain works, and 8,830 flooded-area complaints.

In addition, completed 15,663 culvert works and 16,916 other related tasks.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath on Saturday presented commendation certificates, cash rewards and shawls to 30 members of METs for their exceptional performance this year. He also congratulated the disaster response force (DRF), station fire officers (SFOs).

“This monsoon, we came across several instances where 10 to 18 centimetres of rainfall was recorded on a single day. But, by sheer hard work and dedication, you have proven what results can be achieved,” he said.

HYDRAA chief said that the teams successfully removed silt from 3,000 lorry loads from drains in different sectors of Hyderabad. “We cleared encroachments along the Patny drain, ensuring no flood threat rushes down the 25 colonies and bastis. These are important victories,” he said.

“For the first time, MET teams, DRF units and SFOs have a clear mapping of waterlogging hotspots and the causes behind them. We gained significant experience. It will greatly help us manage next year’s rainy season more efficiently,” he concluded.