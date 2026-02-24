HYDRAA trains 105 volunteers as Youth Disaster Friends

Hyderabad: A total of 105 volunteers from Rangareddy and Hyderabad completed their training as ‘Youth Disaster Friends’ with Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, February 24.

The volunteers underwent a seven-day training from February 18 to 24 in Fathullaguda, and will assist HYDRAA during heavy rains and floods.

Commissioner AV Ranganath distributed certificates to volunteers and assured that they will be given priority during recruitment in the HYDRAA Disaster Response Force.

The commissioner said that these people will be the first to respond during disasters, working alongside relief teams from various departments.