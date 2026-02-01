Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 9.5 cr seized at Hyderabad airport, 7 held

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted four passengers from Bangkok at RGI airport and recovered 27.15 kg of hydroponic marijuana concealed in check-in baggage.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st February 2026 7:17 am IST
A representational iamge for Ganja
Representational image

Hyderabad: The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized 27.15 Kgs of hydroponic weed, worth approximately Rs 9.5 crores, and arrested seven persons.

Acting on intelligence, at around 1.15 hours on January 30, four Indian international passengers arriving from Bangkok were intercepted at the RGI airport here along with three other persons during the process of handing over their check-in baggage, a release said.

On systematic examination of the check-in baggage, multiple packets containing greenish-brown lumpy substance concealed inside trolley bags were recovered.

The recovered substance, weighing a total of 27.15 kgs tested positive for Ganja (Marijuana) using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit, it said.

Accused arrested

All seven accused involved in the case have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.

Hydroponics is the cultivation of plants by placing the roots in liquid nutrient solutions rather than in soil.

