I am not competing with anyone in film industry: Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan said Monday that he is not competing with anyone in the film industry.

He made it clear he has no problem with any hero and that he wishes everyone well.

In his address at Kankipadu in Krishna district while launching the ‘Palle Panduga’ programme for rural development, he said: “I have no problem with any hero in the industry. I don’t compete with anyone. Everyone is an expert in his own way. I wish everyone well. I want Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Tarak, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan all to be well.”

Amid cheers from the crowd. Pawan Kalyan hinted that his priority would be politics and not films.

“If you want to cheer for your favourite hero, the state’s economy should be in good shape. Let us first focus on this,” he said, explaining the objectives of ‘Palle Panduga’.

“Everyone wants entertainment. You all should go to watch movies of your favourite heroes. You have to spend money on tickets. For this, you need money in hand. Before entertainment, everyone has to fill his stomach. That’s why let us first do the work of filling the stomach,” he said.

“Let us improve our roads and schools. Later there will be feasts and entertainment,” he added.

The Jana Sena leader also stated that governance is different from victory in elections.

He was all praise for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“I take inspiration from 4th time CM Chandrababu Naidu garu for effective governance,” Pawan Kalyan said.

The actor-turned-politician termed Naidu’s effective leadership a strength for the state.

“His vast experience and administrative efficiency are a strength for the state. I felt that if we don’t use them, it would be a mistake. That’s why I took the decision for the TDP-Jana Sena alliance and this decision has proved correct,” he said.

He claimed that villages of the state are set on the path of progress with the “Palle Panduga”.

“In line with the resolutions passed in the Grama Sabhas held across the state on August 23 under the Panchayat Raj Department, the government is undertaking development activities from October 14 to October 20, as part of the Palle Panduga program,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan holds the portfolios of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply; Environment and Forest, Science & Technology, said that the government remains committed to reviving the spirit of Grama Swaraj and ensuring that local governance empowers village development across the state. He asserted that to lay 3,000km CC roads, 500km BT roads, dig water conservation trenches in 10000 acres, etc with Rs 4,500 crore expenditure under MGNREGS in 13000 plus villages in less than 100 days is an ambitious target and would change the picture in villages.