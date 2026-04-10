Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has never shied away from speaking about his personal life, often addressing his relationships and struggles with remarkable honesty. Over the years, his journey, from marriages to separations has remained a subject of keen interest among fans and the media alike.

In a latest interaction, the actor once again opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life which was his first divorce from Reena Dutta. Aamir revealed that the emotional toll of the separation pushed him towards alcohol, marking a drastic shift from his otherwise disciplined lifestyle.

Speaking on Duologue with Barun Das, Aamir shared that he was a teetotaller before the divorce. However, the day Reena left with their children proved to be overwhelming. Left alone and unable to cope with his emotions, he turned to alcohol for the first time in a serious way.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Aamir said, “I was a teetotaller until I went through my first divorce with Reena. And then, on the first day when she left with the kids, and I was alone at home, I couldn’t handle my emotions at that time. I had never, I used to never drink alcohol. I had drunk once or twice for a couple of scenes, but that was only because I had to drink for the scene. I mean, I was not into alcohol at all.”

“That night, I had alcohol at home to serve guests and all that, so I started drinking. And for the next one and a half years, I drank almost a bottle a night. Now that’s really extreme, from a person who was a teetotaller to someone who consumes a bottle a night is very extreme,” he added.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Aamir also reflected on how deeply the separation affected him emotionally, making it one of the lowest points in his life.

Aamir Khan’s marriages and kids

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986 at the age of 21, and the couple parted ways in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the two announced their separation in 2021. The actor shares two children, Ira and Junaid, with Reena, and a son, Azad, with Kiran.

More recently, on the eve of his 60th birthday in March 2025, Aamir introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the public. Ever since then, he has been very open about the relationship, frequently making appearances with her.