IAF Chief AP Singh urges graduating officers to be future leaders, not just air warriors

Hyderabad: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), on Saturday exhorted the graduating officers from the Air Force Academy (AFA) near here to be future leaders and not just air warriors.

He was speaking after reviewing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Academy.

“You are the future leaders and commanders, not just air warriors, and you will chart the destiny of Indian Air Force. Let this huge responsibility not wear you down, but be a motivating factor in your lives,” he said.

He urged the graduating officers to uphold the ethos, traditions and honour of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Singh said their career is not only challenging but also honourable.

“As you look towards the future, only two things are certain. Fast evolving nature of warfare and the increasing relevance of aerospace power. You, the new generation officers will be a part of this exciting and ever-evolving domain,” he noted.

Singh said whether in the sky or on the ground, the officers have a vital role to play in operations and should make sure that they understand their role. If the young officers let the core values of Indian Air Force, mission, integrity, and excellence be their guiding beacon, while they navigate through their careers, they will never go wrong, he added.

Every aspect of their service life, from professional learning to executing assigned missions and tasks, cultivating leadership, and later passing on the mantle to their juniors, will have an impact on how the Indian Air Force navigates trials and tribulations ahead, he observed.

The CGP of the 214th Course commemorates the successful completion of pre-commissioning training for flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A total of 204 cadets graduated today, which included 178 men and 26 women, according to a defence release.

The Chief of Air Staff was received by Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command and Air Marshal S Shrinivas, Commandant, AFA.

The RO (Reviewing Officer) was presented with a General Salute by the parade followed by an impressive march past. On this occasion, nine officers from the Indian Navy, nine officers from the Indian Coast Guard and one officer from a friendly foreign country were also awarded ‘Wings’ on successful completion of flying training.

The day will be remembered in the annals of IAF history, with the first batch of Weapon Systems branch officers being commissioned into the IAF, the release said.

The culmination of the parade was the ‘Commissioning Ceremony’ during which the graduating cadets were awarded their ‘Rank’ by the Reviewing Officer (RO), the IAF chief. The commissioning ceremony remains significant in the life of Air Force officers as they earn the President’s Commission in the presence of their proud parents and family members, the release said.