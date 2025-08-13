Hyderabad: If you love Bollywood, you know the excitement of spotting Shah Rukh Khan in public. Your heart beats faster, you grab your phone, and you cannot believe your eyes. But sometimes, it is not SRK at all. It is Ibrahim Qadri, a man who looks so much like the superstar that people often mistake him for the real thing.

Why He’s in the News Again

Ibrahim is grabbing headlines once more because he has been featured in Vogue, a rare honor for any celebrity lookalike. This recognition has put him back in the spotlight, proving that his unique journey continues to inspire and fascinate people.

From Small Town Life to Fame

Ibrahim grew up in Junagadh, Gujarat. He used to paint shop signs and walls to earn money for food and bills. People told him he looked like SRK, but he never took it seriously. That changed in 2017, after the movie Raees came out. One day at an IPL match in Rajkot, fans surrounded him, thinking he was SRK. That moment changed his life.

How Ibrahim Qadri is learning to be like the King

After that, Ibrahim worked hard to look and act even more like Shah Rukh Khan. He watched SRK’s movies to copy his style, walk, and dance moves. Now, he performs at events, sometimes earning up to Rs. 2.5 lakh. He even makes his own outfits to match SRK’s famous looks.

On stage, Ibrahim is the superstar people expect. Off stage, he is just himself — simple, friendly, and close to his old friends. He does not want to meet SRK, because he feels it might take away the excitement of his journey. His rule in life is simple live in the moment, spread happiness, and never hurt anyone’s heart.