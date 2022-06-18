Meet SRK’s doppleganger Ibrahim Qadri [Viral pics, videos]

Mumbai: Every now and then, photographs and videos of ordinary people go viral on social media due to their uncanny similarity to renowned Bollywood stars. They become celebrities overnight, which alters their life in numerous ways. It is also believed that every person has seven doppelgangers in this world who are unrelated to us but look exactly like us. Ibrahim Qadri from Gujarat is one such man who seriously looks very much like superstar Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan.

Ibrahim Qadri, who enjoys a massive fan following of over 132K followers on Instagram, is not only a lookalike of the star but also his fan. The way the social media influencer copies the actor’s look and hairstyles, posed like him and even acts like him, everything will leave you baffled. Check it out below.

On the professional front, SRK is making headlines for his comeback to silver screens after four years. He will be seen in upcoming movies Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki, next year.