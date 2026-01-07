ICC willing to work with us to address concerns on playing in India: BCB

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 7th January 2026 12:59 pm IST|   Updated: 7th January 2026 1:21 pm IST
Bangladesh Cricket Team
Bangladesh Cricket Team

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday said the ICC has “conveyed willingness to work closely” with it to address concerns related to the team’s participation in the T20 World Cup in India.

This was after hostilities rose between India and Bangladesh following Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s ouster from the IPL on BCCI’s instructions. The move prompted a livid BCB to demand that its four World Cup matches in India be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka in a written submission to the ICC.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board has received response from the ICC regarding the Board’s expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC T20 World Cup, including the request for relocation of the team’s matches,” the BCB said in a statement.

“In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament.

“The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board’s inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event,” it added.

The T20 World Cup starts on February 7 and Bangladesh are due to play their four games in Kolkata and Mumbai.

