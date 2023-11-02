ICC World Cup: India dominates Sri Lanka by 302 runs, secures semifinal spot

Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) ran through the Sri Lanka batting line-up as the Islanders were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs while chasing 358.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 2nd November 2023 9:36 pm IST
ICC World Cup: India dominates Sri Lanka by 302 runs, secures semifinal spot
Mumbai: Indian bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batter Kasun Rajitha during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Mumbai: India became the first team to qualify for the World Cup semifinals after beating Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs here on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) ran through the Sri Lanka batting line-up as the Islanders were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs while chasing 358.

Kasun Rajitha top-scored for Sri Lanka with 14. Only two other Sri Lanka batters — Angelo Mathews (12) and Maheesh Theekshana (12 not out) — could reach double digits.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, sent in to bat, India amassed 357 for 8.

Virat Kohli (88 off 94 balls), Shubman Gill (92 off 92) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56) led India’s batting.

Ravindra Jadeja’s 35 off 24 balls pushed India past 350.

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka was the stand out bowler for Sri Lanka ending with figures of five for 80 in 10 overs.

Brief Scores:

India: 357 for 8 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 88, Shubman Gill 92, Shreyas Iyer 82; Dilshan Madhushanka 5/80).

Sri Lanka: 55 all out in 19.4 overs (Kasun Rajitha 14; Mohammed Shami 5/18, Mohammed Siraj 3/16).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 2nd November 2023 9:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button