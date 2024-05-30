Iconic moment loading! Allu Arjun to dance wearing a saree

Hyderabad: The anticipation surrounding the second single from Pushpa 2, titled “Sooseki,” has reached a fever pitch. Fans are eagerly awaiting the song’s release, and the visuals have left them speculating about a major twist.

In the practice session, Allu Arjun dons a saree pallu while effortlessly executing the hook step. The unexpected choice of attire has piqued curiosity. Could this be a hint at something more significant? The visuals suggest that Allu Arjun might appear in the ‘gangamma jaathara’ getup—a lady’s attire previously teased in the film’s poster. Bunny’s dance video wearing a saree on cards? Imagine the excitement of seeing our favorite action hero in such an unconventional avatar!

The Gangamma Jaathara Getup

The ‘gangamma jaathara’ getup holds immense cultural significance. It’s associated with tradition, folklore, and mystique. Allu Arjun’s transformation into this character promises to be a game-changer. Will he be a vigilante, a protector, or a force to be reckoned with? The anticipation is palpable.

Earlier, it was revealed that Pushpa 2 would feature a high-octane action sequence with Allu Arjun in this very new avatar. Now, with a song set in the same getup, the film’s overall vibe intensifies. Fans can expect a rollercoaster ride of emotions, adrenaline-pumping action, and unexpected twists.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil.