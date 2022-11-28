IFFI 2022: Goa CM, Jackie Shroff, Karan Kundrra participate in beach clean-up drive

On the final day of 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant flagged off a cleanliness drive “CleanAthon” in the state capital of Panjim. Renowned dignitaries including Jackie Shroff, Karan Kundrra and Remo Dsouza and Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also marked their presence at the event, urging people to stop littering.

While participating in CleanAthon, Goa CM Pramod Sawant requested everyone to be a responsible citizen by disposing waste properly.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant told ANI, “The message is to keep the beach clean. We always work to keep the coasts of Goa clean, and we will keep it clean in the future too.”

Actor Karan Kundrra and choreographer Remo Dsouza also joined CM during cleanliness drive in Goa.

Jackie Shroff, also known as Jaggu dada, was in full Josh at the event.

“Glad that a lot of people have turned up. We come to Goa, shoot & take away the best memories. This is reality of maintaining that beauty, we are doing everything: Karan Kundrra told ANI during the launch of cleanliness drive.