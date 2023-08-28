IIT Hyderabad, H4XLabs collab to link India, US defence ecosystems

Hyderabad: iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad and H4XLabs have initiated the joint accelerator under INDUS-X, whose innovation bridge aims to link Indian and United States defence ecosystems.

The accelerator focuses on equipping defence startups to expand and navigate to the US defence markets.

The collaboration will further provide tailored go-to-market strategies and access to investors and defence stakeholders.

INDUS-X (India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem) is an initiative to build a defence innovation bridge by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the Ministry of Defence, and the US Department of Defence (DoD).

Acting over the same, a workshop was organised by iTIC and H4X to initiate the INDO-US CrossLinX accelerator program.

At the program’s culmination, startups would showcase their products as part of Demo Day in India.

The launch event included a series of sessions on the US defence landscape by experts from diverse domains. The event saw the participation of various defence startups and MSMEs from across India.

Once the startups are ready, they would embark on a trip to the US for 7-10 days to engage with government officials, investors, defence contractors, and stakeholders.

Conveying best wishes for the success of the Accelerator, the director of IITH, Prof B S Murty said, “We are confident about the blooming strategic cooperation between India and the US through various initiatives like iCET and INDUS-X and assure the support of IITH to such initiatives.”

Dean ITS of IITH, Prof Suryakumar S said, “The Joint Accelerator Program is a testament to the collaborative spirit of INDUS-X and we hope that it will galvanise the Indian startups for a global presence”.