IIT Hyderabad, Kathmandu University launch Joint Doctoral Program

Hyderabad: In an important development for internationalization, IIT Hyderabad and Kathmandu University (KU) have agreed to offer a Joint Doctoral Programme (JDP) at the PhD level in all areas of research.

Many more decisions to strengthen the ties between the two Institutes were taken during the recent visit of the IITH delegation to KU.

Under this JDP program, bright and motivated students from India and Nepal will have the opportunity to work on frontier areas of science, technology design, and medical innovations.

The students admitted to the JDP at KU will have the opportunity to spend up to one year at IITH, supported by an IITH scholarship during their stay at IITH, and vice versa.

This association is aimed at developing successful academic and research collaborations in areas of common interest and complementary capabilities.

Furthermore, IITH will host 10 BTech students from KU in the final year of the August 2023 cycle with the aim of providing much-needed research exposure among undergraduates.

IITH also agreed to host undergraduate students from KU for a short research internship.

To take the mutual academic and research collaboration to new heights, both Institutes also agreed to exchange their faculty to work collaboratively on the grand challenges that are common to both countries.

Additionally, both Institutes agreed to further foster their ongoing collaboration, especially in the areas of Medical Technology, Yoga, and Heritage Science.

Voicing his pleasure at JDP, Vice-Chancellor of KU, Prof. Bhola Thapa, said, “There are lots of opportunities for both the Institutes. Together, we can do much more. Let’s march together to become Vishwaguru.”.

Enumerating the program’s merits with KU, the Director of IITH, Prof. BS Murty, said, “Signing the JDP MoU with KU, Nepal, showcases the potential for fostering regional development and empowering students as catalysts of positive change.”

The program was launched with the signing of the agreement (MoU) at KU, Nepal, by Prof. Bhola Thapa and Prof. Murty last month in the presence of faculties from both institutes.