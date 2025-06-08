IMAX is finally coming back to Hyderabad after a decade!

Hyderabad has always been a special place for movie lovers. It’s the home of Tollywood—the Telugu film industry—and people here are crazy about cinema. From watching movies with family and friends to celebrating stars like Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, cinema is a big part of life in this city.

Years ago, Hyderabad had many famous single-screen theatres like those in RTC X Roads. Today, most people go to multiplexes like AMB Cinemas and Prasads. These theatres offer better sound, air conditioning, comfortable seats, and more food options. But even with all that, something big has been missing.

What’s Missing? The IMAX Experience

Other big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru have multiple IMAX theatres. IMAX means a much bigger screen and better sound—making you feel like you’re inside the movie. Sadly, Hyderabad hasn’t had an IMAX screen for over 10 years. So, fans here couldn’t enjoy IMAX versions of big films like Kalki 2898 AD or RRR.

INTERSTELLAR on a giant 70MM IMAX screen. pic.twitter.com/UZeYGFdsVO — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) June 1, 2025

IMAX Is Coming Back!

Now, there’s great news. Suniel Narang from Asian Cinemas has confirmed that IMAX is finally coming back to Hyderabad! A brand-new IMAX screen will be built in Hakimpet in the next two years. And fans are even more excited because the big-budget film SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, might be released in this new IMAX screen!

The Past Glory: Prasads IMAX

Back in the day, Prasads Multiplex had one of the best IMAX screens in India. It was huge and the sound was amazing. Watching a movie there was unforgettable. But in 2014, the IMAX contract ended, and Prasads started showing movies in their own format called PCX.