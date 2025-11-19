IMD forecasts hazy conditions in Hyderabad amid winter cold waves

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast hazy conditions until Saturday, November 22, amid winter cold waves in the entire Telangana.

Meanwhile, the state is witnessing an intense winter as temperatures in various districts dropped to single digits.

Temperature dips below 8 degrees Celsius

According to an update shared by a weather enthusiast who is known by his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, the temperatures in the state dipped below 8 degrees Celsius.

The following are the top 10 districts in Telangana that recorded the lowest temperatures.

KB Asifabad (7.9 degrees Celsius)

Adilabad (8.8 degrees Celsius)

Sircilla (9.0 degrees Celsius)

Kamareddy (9.3 degrees Celsius)

Nizamabad (9.4 degrees Celsius)

Sangareddy (9.5 degrees Celsius)

Nirmal (9.7 degrees Celsius)

Jagitial (9.8 degrees Celsius)

Medak (10.1 degrees Celsius)

Rangareddy (10.6 degrees Celsius)

In the case of Hyderabad, before the IMD predicted hazy conditions due to winter cold waves, the temperature dipped to 10.8 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Serlingampally. The following are the areas in Hyderabad that recorded the lowest temperatures this morning.

HCU Serlingampally (10.8 degrees Celsius)

Rajendranagar (12.2 degrees Celsius)

BHEL (12.2 degrees Celsius)

Bollaram (12.3 degrees Celsius)

Secunderabad Cantonment (12.8 degrees Celsius)

West Maredpally (13.1 degrees Celsius)

Gachibowli (13.3 degrees Celsius)

Jeedimetla (13.3 degrees Celsius)

Neredmet (13.5 degrees Celsius)

Alwal (13.9 degrees Celsius)

Karwan (14.1 degrees Celsius)

LB Stadium (14.1 degrees Celsius)

Bahadurpura (14.1 degrees Celsius)

Chandrayangutta (14.1 degrees Celsius)

Bowenpally (14.1 degrees Celsius)

Musheerabad (14.1 degrees Celsius)

Begumpet (14.2 degrees Celsius)

Malkajgiri (14.5 degrees Celsius)

Madhapur (14.9 degrees Celsius)

Jubliee Hills (15.1 degrees Celsius)

Hazy conditions amid winter cold waves, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

The weather department forecast hazy conditions not only in Hyderabad but in other neighboring areas.

According to the forecast, mist or hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours in the city.

Also Read Telangana students can now access MeeSeva services on WhatsApp

The conditions are likely to prevail in all zones, viz., Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

In view of the expected hazy conditions as predicted by IMD Hyderabad in the winter season, residents need to plan their travel in the morning accordingly.