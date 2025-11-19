Telangana students can now access MeeSeva services on WhatsApp

Hyderabad: In a significant step for digital governance, Telangana has started offering MeeSeva services to students on WhatsApp.

Using the services, students across the state can now obtain academic documents with ease.

The service was officially launched by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu. He highlighted that a primary focus of the services is to assist students.

Hall tickets can be downloaded

Through the dedicated WhatsApp number 8096958096, students can now download their hall tickets for SSC, Intermediate, Post-graduation, and various competitive examinations.

The service is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The collaboration between the Government of Telangana, MeeSeva, and technology partner Meta makes over 580 services from 38 different government departments accessible directly through WhatsApp for students.

It is part of a broader vision to make government services more people-friendly and digitally efficient.

More MeeSeva services on WhatsApp for Telangana students

The government has also announced plans to make the WhatsApp-based MeeSeva services even more inclusive.

Soon, the platform will be available in Telugu and Urdu to cater to a wider population.

Furthermore, voice-command features are currently in development. They will allow for hands-free operation.

In the coming months, the government plans to include more departments.