Prajavani Program resumes at GHMC to address citizen concerns

The sessions were temporarily halted due to the recently held Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency By-election.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th November 2025 9:05 am IST
Citizens submit petitions during Prajavani Programme in Hyderabad. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Prajavani programme conducted every Monday at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office is set to resume its operations.

The initiative is a dedicated platform for the residents of Hyderabad to bring their civic issues and grievances directly to the attention of GHMC officials.

The Prajavani sessions were temporarily halted due to the recently held Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency By-election. With the electoral process now successfully completed, the GHMC has officially announced that the popular public interface will restart from the upcoming Monday.

