Prajavani Program resumes at GHMC to address citizen concerns

Hyderabad: The Prajavani programme conducted every Monday at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office is set to resume its operations.

The initiative is a dedicated platform for the residents of Hyderabad to bring their civic issues and grievances directly to the attention of GHMC officials.

The Prajavani sessions were temporarily halted due to the recently held Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency By-election. With the electoral process now successfully completed, the GHMC has officially announced that the popular public interface will restart from the upcoming Monday.