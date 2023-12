Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert in four districts of Kerala predicting isolated very heavy rains on Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts were placed under the Orange Alert, IMD said.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain, they added.