Impact of Hyderabad Metro expansion on heritage sites: NGO moves Telangana HC

Petitioners have called for a comprehensive Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) to be conducted by an independent committee.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th April 2026 4:35 pm IST
Modern Hyderabad Metro train at the station during sunset.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has sought clarity from the government about the impact of Hyderabad Metro’s Old City corridor on the heritage sites in the Charminar and Falaknuma areas.

Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Ghouse Meera Mohiuddin were hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Act Public Welfare Foundation.

The petitioners have sought an immediate halt to construction, arguing that the current alignment threatens the structural and cultural integrity of several notified heritage sites.

Subhan Bakery

They have also called for a comprehensive Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) to be conducted by an independent committee and for the project to be carried out in strict adherence to the Telangana Heritage Act, 2017, and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

Petitioners also sought instructions directing authorities to look for alternate routes that bypass protected structures such as Purani Haveli, Azakhana-e-Zehra, Jama Masjid Darulshifa and the Moghalpura Tomb, News Meter reported.

The foundation contended that the government’s failure to conduct prior assessments violates constitutional rights related to the protection of culture and religion.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th April 2026 4:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button