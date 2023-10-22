Imran Pratapgarhi uses Iqbal’s ‘Lab pe aati hai dua…’ to portray plight of Palestinians

Hyderabad: As the Israel-Palestine war rages on, poet, Imran Pratapgarhi, comes out firing on all cylinders. And he does it with the only weapon at his disposal- lyrical prowess. He succeeds in igniting emotions with his poignant and moving verses. His new nazm mirrors the pain and suffering of Palestinians like nothing else.

The renowned bard known for his protest poetry paints a vivid picture of the suffering and anguish being experienced by the Palestinian people, drawing a somber parallel to the iconic poem Lab pe aati hai dua by Allama Iqbal.

As the world is shocked by the relentless turmoil in Palestine, Imran Pratapgarhi takes up the pen to channel the collective pain and torment of the Palestinians. His latest nazm is a haunting testament to the enduring struggle for justice and freedom in the embattled region.

The poem, inspired by the timeless work of Allama Iqbal, rekindles memories of Lab pe aati hai dua, which has resonated with generations of poetry enthusiasts. However, Pratapgarhi’s composition breathes new life into this revered tradition of Urdu poetry by addressing the contemporary Palestinian predicament. Sample the verse:

Lab pe aati hai dua bun ke tamanna meri

Sun le tu aaj ye fariyad Khudaya meri

Tere mehboob ne jis simit kiye the sajde

Hukum se tere wo ashabe Nabi ke sajde

Sainkadon gham lye seene main hai ghamgeen khada

Ab faqat tere sahaare hai Falasteen khada

Kash duniya samajh pati ye jhagda kya hai

Aap ke ghar pe kisi ghair ka khabza kya hai

Tu jo chahe to har ek baat ko bahtar karde

Ek nazar daal ke halaat ko bahtar kar de

Imran Pratapgarhi’s words serve as a stark reminder that the issues of the past still linger in the present. His poem seeks to shed light on the illegal occupation of the Palestine land and the painful reality of life in the conflict-ridden region. Through his touching verses, he unfurls a tapestry of human suffering, resilience, and hope in the face of adversity.

The last stanza of the poem takes the breath away and moves one to tears. In a throwback to the Quranic story of Ashabe Feel (105th chapter) when Allah destroyed the army of pagans which came riding on elephants to raze down the Ka’ba. But the King Abraha army was destroyed by the huge flocks of Ababeel ( Common Swift bird) sent by Allah which dropped tiny stones of baked clay over elephants. See how Imran Pratapgarhi uses the historical event to plead the cause of Palestine. He says:

Doodh-mohe bachon ke bhi khwab huva Karte hain

Jung karne ke bhi aadab huva karte hain

Hum nahin kehte hamein koee paiyamber dey dey

Tere hi aage jo jhuke hum ko sar de de

Lashkare feel jahalat pe utar aaya hai

Aye Khuda phir se ababilon ko kankar de de

Kaun kehta hai nafrat se chalegi duniya

Tu dikha de ke mohabbat se chalegi duniya

What stands out in the whole nazm is the poetic genius of Imran Pratapgarhi and his ability to capture the raw emotions of the Palestinian struggle along with the depth of their aspirations. His words bridge geographical and cultural gaps, connecting people from all walks of life with the shared yearning for peace and justice.

In a world where the Palestinian-Israeli conflict continues to be a subject of debate, Imran Pratapgarhi’s new composition transcends boundaries and resonates with the hearts of those who yearn for an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people. Moreover his poem serves as a poignant reminder of the power of poetry to transcend borders and touch the core of our collective humanity, offering solace and solidarity to those whose lives have been forever altered by the tumultuous events in the region.