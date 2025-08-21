Imtiaz Khan is interim CEO of Hyderabad Cricket Association

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Wednesday, August 20 appointed Imtiaz Khan as the interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Khan is an experienced corporate leader and sports administrator. Professionally, he has held senior leadership positions, including business head of Reliance Communications, country head of Coca-Cola (Bangladesh), and key management responsibilities with Cadbury’s.

Apart from his corporate journey, Khan has an impressive sporting background. He is a former state-level cricketer, having represented Andhra Pradesh in under-19 and under-25 categories as well as Osmania University cricket.

The Apex Council of the HCA expressed confidence that Khan’s unique blend of corporate expertise and sporting experience will provide the Association with dynamic leadership, ensuring transparency, professionalism, and growth at all levels.

As an Interim CEO, Khan is expected to ensure the smooth functioning of HCA’s day-to-day management as per Rule 24 of the Rules and Regulations and guide the Association through its ongoing reforms and developmental initiatives.