ECI announces voter list revision schedule for Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday, August 20, announced the schedule for the special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in view of the upcoming by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

According to election officials, the updated voter list will be published on September 2. Voters can file claims for inclusion or raise objections about errors between September 2 to September 17. These claims and objections will be addressed by September 25.

The final voter lists will be released on September 30.

As part of the exercise, the rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by August 28, Hyderabad district election officer and GHMC commissioner RV Karnan said.

According to draft figures, Jubilee Hills constituency has 3,92,517 voters, including 2,03,137 men, 1,88,213 women, and 25 transgender persons. The gender ratio stands at 920 women for every 1,000 men. There are 1,858 persons with disabilities (PwD) registered and 6,049 voters are above 80 years of age.

A total of 329 polling stations across 132 locations have been proposed. Of these, 183 currently have more than 1,200 voters, though no polling station will have more than 1,500 voters after rationalisation, the ECI stated.

During the claims and objections process until August 19, a total of 19,215 applications were received. Of these, 14,810 were accepted, 3,554 rejected, and 851 are pending.