GHMC gears up for Jubilee Hills by election with voter roll revision

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started preparations for the revision and finalisation of the electoral rolls for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency.

The election commission will soon issue a notification for the conduct of by elections for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency following the recent untimely demise of BRS leader and MLA Maganti Gopinath.

The GHMC teams will conduct a door-to-door verification of the voters and delete names names of those who have either shifted to other places or passed away. New applications will be accepted from first-time voters.

There are 3,90,864 voters including 2,03,406 men, 1,87,434 women and 24 transgenders in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency. There are 329 polling booths.

The AIMIM party recently announced it will support the Congress in the by elections, while the BRS and BJP are yet to make any decision. There is also a scope of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) contesting in the fray.