Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath passes away at 62

Hyderabad: Maganti Gopinath, the sitting MLA from Jubilee Hills and a prominent leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), passed away early Sunday morning, June 8.

The 62 year old had been undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, after suffering a heart attack on Thursday, June 5th.

According to doctors, Gopinath suffered a cardiac arrest while at home. His family members rushed him to AIG Hospital, where he was revived through CPR and placed on a ventilator in the ICU. Despite ongoing treatment, he breathed his last at 5:45 am on Sunday. Doctors confirmed his passing.

Gopinath had been battling kidney-related health issues for some time and had been admitted to AIG Hospital three months ago for dialysis. His latest hospitalisation followed the heart attack that ultimately claimed his life.

A three-time MLA

Maganti Gopinath first joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by NT Rama Rao (NTR) in 1982. In 1985, he was appointed as the President of Hyderabad City Telugu Yuvata, receiving the appointment letter directly from NTR himself.

Gopinath was first elected as an MLA from the TDP in 2014. He later joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS) in 2018 and secured victory in the assembly elections that year.

He continued his winning streak by being re-elected in the 2023 elections, making it three consecutive terms as an MLA. In 2022, he also served as the BRS Hyderabad District President.