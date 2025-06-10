BJP may use caste politics to pick Jubilee Hills bypoll candidate: Raja Singh

BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh wondered whether the AIMIM would support BRS or Congress in the by-election.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 10th June 2025 9:27 pm IST
Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh says BJP could focus on caste mobilization politics in picking the party candidate for Jubilee Hills by-election to be held in 6 months.
File picture

Hyderabad: Speculating on the by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency that it would be held in the next 6 months, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh said that his party leadership could once again play caste mobilisation politics in granting ticket to its contestant, instead of allowing senior leaders to contest.

Speaking with the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, he wondered whether the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) would support the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) like in the past, or would support the Congress this time around.

The by-election to the Jubilee Hills MLA seat has been necessitated after the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath on Sunday, June 8. He passed away while undergoing treatment at AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli after suffering a heart attack on June 5, Thursday.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 10th June 2025 9:27 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button