BJP may use caste politics to pick Jubilee Hills bypoll candidate: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Speculating on the by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency that it would be held in the next 6 months, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh said that his party leadership could once again play caste mobilisation politics in granting ticket to its contestant, instead of allowing senior leaders to contest.

Speaking with the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, he wondered whether the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) would support the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) like in the past, or would support the Congress this time around.

The by-election to the Jubilee Hills MLA seat has been necessitated after the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath on Sunday, June 8. He passed away while undergoing treatment at AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli after suffering a heart attack on June 5, Thursday.