In photos – Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in USA

Texas: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi being greeted during an interaction with students at the University of Texas, USA, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Texas: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with students at the University of Texas, USA, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Texas: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the Indian Diaspora, at Dallas in Texas, USA. (PTI Photo)
Texas: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party leader Sam Pitroda and others during an address to the Indian Diaspora, at Dallas in Texas, USA. (PTI Photo)
Texas: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives for an interaction with students at the University of Texas, USA, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

