In pics: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in USA

Published: 25th August 2024 6:55 pm IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with leading U.S. defence companies at the Defence Industry  Roundtable organised by US India Strategic Partnership Forum. (PTI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with leading U.S. defence companies at the Defence Industry  Roundtable organised by US India Strategic Partnership Forum. (PTI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with leading U.S. defence companies at the Defence Industry  Roundtable organised by US India Strategic Partnership Forum. (PTI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in Washington. (PTI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with leading U.S. defence companies at the Defence Industry  Roundtable organised by US India Strategic Partnership Forum. (PTI Photo)

Published: 25th August 2024 6:55 pm IST

