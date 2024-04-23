In Pics: Hanuman Jayanti

In Pics: Hanuman Jayanti
Ganeshguri: Devotees offer prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival at a Lord Hanuman temple, in Ganeshguri, Guwahati, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kanpur: Devotees arrive to offer prayers at a Lord Hanuman temple on the occasion of ‘Hanuman Jayanti’, in Kanpur, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Varanasi: Devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of ‘Hanuman Jayanti’ festival, in Varanasi, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Guwahati: Union Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal offers prayers at a Lord Hanuman temple on the occasion of ‘Hanuman Jayanti’, in Guwahati, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram: Devotees arrive to offer prayers on the occasion of ‘Hanuman Jayanti’ festival at a Lord Hanuman temple, in Gurugram, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj offers prayers to Lord Hanuman on the occasion of ‘Hanuman Jayanti’, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)

