In Pics: Holi celebrations begin

Published: 16th March 2022
Agra: Young women celebrate Holi at the Taj Mahal complex, in Agra, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bikaner: People play special ‘Faganiya’ football match, on the occasion of Holi, in Bikaner, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Young women play with colours ahead of the Holi festival, in Bhopal, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Kullu: People play with colours during celebrations of the Holi festival, in Kullu, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Physically challenged children celebrate the Holi festival, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Kolkata: Devotees take part in a religious procession in celebration of the upcoming festival of ‘Holi’, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Women smear each others’ faces with colour in celebration of the upcoming festival of ‘Holi’, in Lucknow, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

