In Pics: Holi Milan at Supreme Court

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 16th March 2022 7:44 pm IST
In Pics: Holi Milan at Supreme Court
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana during the 'Holi Milan' programme at Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana with Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta during the ‘Holi Milan’ programme at Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana with Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh, during the ‘Holi Milan’ programme at Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana with Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh, during the ‘Holi Milan’ programme at Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

