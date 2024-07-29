In pics: India vs Sri Lanka – Second T20I match

Pallekele: India's Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant celebrate after winning the second T20 International cricket match over Sri Lanka, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pallekele: India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka after India won the second T20 International cricket match over Sri Lanka, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pallekele: Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana celebrates the wicket of India’s Suryakumar Yadav during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pallekele: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pallekele: India’s Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pallekele: India’s Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pallekele: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pallekele: Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav before the start of the second T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

