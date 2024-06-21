In pics: Kallakurichi spurious liquor tragedy

Kallakurichi: Family members during the funeral of people who died after consumption of spurious liquor, in Kallakurichi district, Thursday, June 20, 2024. At least thirty four people of Kallakurichi district have died in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) Kallakurichi: People during the funeral procession of a relative who died after consumption of spurious liquor, in Kallakurichi district, Thursday, June 20, 2024. At least thirty four people of Kallakurichi district have died in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) Kallakurichi: People mourn after the deaths of their family members due to consumption of spurious liquor, in Kallakurichi district, Thursday, June 20, 2024. At least thirty four people of Kallakurichi district have died in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) Kallakurichi: Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin meets a patient undergoing treatment following consumption of 'methanol mixed arrack', in Kallakurichi district, Thursday, June 20, 2024. At least thirty four people of Kallakurichi district have died in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo)