In pics: Kallakurichi spurious liquor tragedy

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 21st June 2024 4:35 pm IST
Kallakurichi: Family members during the funeral of people who died after consumption of spurious liquor, in Kallakurichi district, Thursday, June 20, 2024. At least thirty four people of Kallakurichi district have died in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Kallakurichi: Family members during the funeral of people who died after consumption of spurious liquor, in Kallakurichi district, Thursday, June 20, 2024. At least thirty four people of Kallakurichi district have died in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Kallakurichi: People during the funeral procession of a relative who died after consumption of spurious liquor, in Kallakurichi district, Thursday, June 20, 2024. At least thirty four people of Kallakurichi district have died in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Kallakurichi: People mourn after the deaths of their family members due to consumption of spurious liquor, in Kallakurichi district, Thursday, June 20, 2024. At least thirty four people of Kallakurichi district have died in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Kallakurichi: Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin meets a patient undergoing treatment following consumption of ‘methanol mixed arrack’, in Kallakurichi district, Thursday, June 20, 2024. At least thirty four people of Kallakurichi district have died in the tragedy, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

