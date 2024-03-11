In pics: Local markets decked up in Kashmir as Ramzan begins

Srinagar: The people of Kashmir are busy shopping for different items in local markets as the holy month of Ramadan is coming for the faithful with all its blessings and bounties.

In Srinagar, people have been thronging Amira Kadal near Lal Chowk to but dates, dry fruits, basil seeds and other items.

“The month comes with zeal and tranquility and gives us a chance to get close to Allah. We pray special Taraweeh prayers for the 30 days,” says Riyaz Ahmad hailing from Pulwama in South Kashmir, who was buying dates in Lal Chowk.



Like Riyaz, thousands of people thronged markets across the Valley to shop for the holy month of Ramzan.

Local bakers in display different types of bread at their shop fronts. The bread from Khanqah area in Fateh Kadal Srinagar remains the favorite of during Ramadan

People of the valley have newly developed a special taste for wazwan pickle. There are almost 12 types of pickles being sold in the Khanqah area of Srinagar city and many are made from wazwan dishes

Different types of veg and non-veg pickle on display at a stall in Srinagar

People buy dates and other dry fruits on the eve of Ramzan in Srinagar

People buy different types of local bread on the eve of Ramadan in Srinagar