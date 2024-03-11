In pics: Local markets decked up in Kashmir as Ramzan begins

Srinagar: The people of Kashmir are busy shopping for different items in local markets as the holy month of Ramadan is coming for the faithful with all its blessings and bounties.
In Srinagar, people have been thronging Amira Kadal near Lal Chowk to but dates, dry fruits, basil seeds and other items.
“The month comes with zeal and tranquility and gives us a chance to get close to Allah. We pray special Taraweeh prayers for the 30 days,” says Riyaz Ahmad hailing from Pulwama in South Kashmir, who was buying dates in Lal Chowk.
Like Riyaz, thousands of people thronged markets across the Valley to shop for the holy month of Ramzan.