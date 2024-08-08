In pics – Monsoon Session of Parliament: 08-08-2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th August 2024 10:24 pm IST
New Delhi: LoP Rahul Gandhi with other Congress MPs during Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his way to meet fishermen at Parliament House reception, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: LoP Rahul Gandhi with other Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Gaurav Gogoi during Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th August 2024 10:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button