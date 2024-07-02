In pics: Parliament Session

New Delhi: Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore
New Delhi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut speaks to the media during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani addresses the media during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

