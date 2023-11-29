In pics: PM Modi meets Silkyara tunnel rescued workers

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th November 2023 1:01 pm IST
Chinyalisaur: Rescued workers during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after they were successfully rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Uttarkashi: Rat-hole miners who successfully rescued the 41 trapped workers from the Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephonic conversation with the workers who were successfully rescued from Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

