In pictures: Union Budget 2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd July 2024 4:13 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a red pouch carrying the Budget documents arrives at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays a red pouch carrying the Budget documents outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a post Budget press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Congress MPs from Punjab protest at the Parliament House complex on the day of the presentation of Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House complex on the day of the presentation of Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media at the Parliament House complex on the day of the presentation of Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a red pouch carrying the Budget documents arrives at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Giriraj Singh and others at the Parliament House complex on the day of the presentation of Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Mumbai: Showroom satffers carry a television as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen presenting Union Budget 2024-25 on television screens, at a showroom in Mumbai, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays a red pouch carrying the Budget documents after she arrived at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Finance MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran are also seen. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays a red pouch carrying the Budget documents after she arrived at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman showcases a red pouch carrying the Budget documents, outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a red pouch carrying the Budget documents at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and Chief Economic V Anantha Nageswaran are also seen. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd July 2024 4:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button