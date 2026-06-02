In the wake of Vijay taking office as TN CM Trisha declares May ‘magical’

Mumbai: Actress Trisha Krishnan, who recently made headlines for her appearance at the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Vijay Thalapathy, shared a glimpse of the month gone by on social media.

Looking back at some fond memories of May, which she described as ‘Magical”, Trisha wrote on her official Insta handle, “A few more from Magical May I’ll be smiling about for a long time to come (sic).”

The first image in the album showed her posing for a cute selfie with her dog. This was followed by a string of candid pictures, providing an insight into her daily life.

From random selfies to an overview of her beautifully decorated living room full of flowers, her post included the simple things from everyday life.

It must be noted that with so much buzz around her alleged relationship with Vijay, Trisha chose to share snippets from her everyday life, rather than her professional milestones.

However, while Trisha did not specify anything in the caption, many netizens connected the post to the 2 significant accidents in May, Trisha’s birthday, and Vijay taking charge as the Chief Minister.

One of the Insta users wrote, “Unforgettable and most luckiest may of the year”.

Pointing out the flowers in the living room, another one shared, “I think all flowers Cm Vijay gets comes to Trisha house.”

Recently, Trisha and Vijay went over to offer their condolences at actor Ajith Kumar’s house, who had lost his mother.

Meanwhile, Trisha’s latest post also included a thought-provoking quote that went. “The idea isn’t to look like 25 in your 40s. The goal is to show women in their 20s that 40s is something to look forward to.”

Work-wise, Trisha recently graced the screen in “Karuppu” opposite Suriya.

Up next, she will be seen in superstar Mohanlal’s forthcoming Malayalam drama “Ram”.