Inauguration of 5 mohalla clinics in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a newly-inaugurated mohalla clinic, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a newly-inaugurated mohalla clinic, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: A patient receives medicines at a newly-inaugurated Delhi government-run mohalla clinic, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during the inauguration of five new mohalla clinics, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)