IND vs SA: Indian team practice

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 27th September 2022 8:07 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of the 1st match of the T20 cricket series between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid and other teamates during a practice session ahead of the 1st match of the T20 cricket series between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the 1st match of the T20 cricket series between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian captain Rohit Sharma bats during a practice session ahead of the 1st match of the T20 cricket series between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian cricketer KL Rahul during a practice session ahead of the 1st match of the T20 cricket series between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

