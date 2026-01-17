India, Bangladesh Under-19 captains skip customary handshake

It may be recalled that a no handshake policy is in vogue between India and Pakistan from last year's Asia Cup in the aftermath of Pahalgam massacre.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th January 2026 5:54 pm IST|   Updated: 17th January 2026 5:55 pm IST
India, Bangladesh Under-19 captains skip customary handshake
India, Bangladesh Under-19 captains skip customary handshake

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe): The strained bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh filtered onto the cricket field as captains of the two teams abstained from making a customary handshake ahead of their ICC Under-19 World Cup Group A match here on Saturday, January 17.

After a delayed start owing to rain, India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar stood at the toss but there was no exchange of cordiality between them before or after the spin of the coin.

However, both the teams are yet to make an official statement about the incident.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

It may be recalled that a no handshake policy is in vogue between India and Pakistan from last year’s Asia Cup in the aftermath of Pahalgam massacre and the ensuing Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.

The political and cricketing relation between India and Bangladesh are on the lowest ebb of late.

Several anti-Bangladesh rallies were held in various parts of India, protesting against the reported persecution of minorities in the neighbouring country in recent days.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The cricketing ties too have hit the nadir after the BCCI recently asked Kolkata Knight Riders to snap the IPL contract of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Subsequently, Bangladesh has requested the ICC to relocate its upcoming T20 World Cup matches from Kolkata and Mumbai, citing potential security risks to the players, officials and fans.

The discussions are currently underway between the International Cricket Council and Bangladesh Cricket Board in that regard.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th January 2026 5:54 pm IST|   Updated: 17th January 2026 5:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button