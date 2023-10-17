INDIA bloc represents 60 pc of nation: Rahul Gandhi

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 7.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th October 2023 1:27 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

Aizawl: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the opposition INDIA alliance represents 60 percent of the country, more than the BJP does.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Addressing reporters in Aizawl, the capital of poll-bound Mizoram where he is visiting to campaign for party candidates, Gandhi said the opposition alliance will defend the “idea of India” by protecting its values, constitutional framework and freedom of people irrespective of religion or culture to express themselves and live in harmony.

Lashing out at the BJP and its ideological parent RSS, Gandhi said, “Their vision for our nation is different from ours. RSS believes that India should be governed by a single ideology and organisation, which we are precisely opposing. We believe in decentralisation whereas the BJP believes that all decisions should be taken in Delhi.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Kharge or Rahul likely to be PM pick, feels Shashi Tharoor

Asserting that the Congress helped lay the foundation of the country and that the grand old party has a record of defending that foundation, he accused the BJP of attempting to capture the entire institutional framework of the nation.

“Different states in the Northeast are facing attacks from the BJP and RSS, threatening the foundations of your religious beliefs,” he added.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 7.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th October 2023 1:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button