INDIA bloc represents 60 pc of nation: Rahul Gandhi

Aizawl: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the opposition INDIA alliance represents 60 percent of the country, more than the BJP does.

Addressing reporters in Aizawl, the capital of poll-bound Mizoram where he is visiting to campaign for party candidates, Gandhi said the opposition alliance will defend the “idea of India” by protecting its values, constitutional framework and freedom of people irrespective of religion or culture to express themselves and live in harmony.

Lashing out at the BJP and its ideological parent RSS, Gandhi said, “Their vision for our nation is different from ours. RSS believes that India should be governed by a single ideology and organisation, which we are precisely opposing. We believe in decentralisation whereas the BJP believes that all decisions should be taken in Delhi.”

Asserting that the Congress helped lay the foundation of the country and that the grand old party has a record of defending that foundation, he accused the BJP of attempting to capture the entire institutional framework of the nation.

“Different states in the Northeast are facing attacks from the BJP and RSS, threatening the foundations of your religious beliefs,” he added.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 7.