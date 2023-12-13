INDIA bloc stage walkout after Shah refuses to speak on LS security breach

New Delhi: After a heated debate in Parliament over the massive security breach in Rajya Sabha, INDIA parties staged walkout on the issue and refusal of the Home Minister to make a statement on the matter.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “INDIA parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha this afternoon on the issue of the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha today and the refusal of the Home Minister to make a statement on the matter, especially after such a huge breach of security on the very same day Parliament was attacked 22 years ago.”

His remarks came after Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha demanded the statement of Shah on the massive security breach issue.

Kharge also demanded that the Upper House be adjourned.

However, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal accused the Congress and the opposition parties of politicising the issue.