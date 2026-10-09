India, Ethiopia seek to boost strategic ties during Jaishankar’s visit

Addis Ababa: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Addis Ababa on Friday, October 9, with India and Ethiopia seeking to advance their strategic partnership through high-level discussions to strengthen bilateral ties.

Jaishankar arrived in Ethiopia from Côte d’Ivoire on the final leg of his three-nation tour of African countries, which also included Ghana.

“Hello Addis Ababa! Delighted to arrive in Ethiopia. Thank State Minister @BerhanuTsegaye for the warm reception,” Jaishankar posted on social media.

Hello Addis Ababa!



Delighted to arrive in Ethiopia. Thank State Minister @BerhanuTsegaye for the warm reception. Look forward to productive engagements to advance our Strategic Partnership.



🇮🇳 🇪🇹 pic.twitter.com/tmwA4dfF1p — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 8, 2026

EAM said that he looks “forward to productive engagements to advance our Strategic Partnership.”

Jaishankar was welcomed at the airport by State Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Berhanu Tsegaye.

“The visit will feature high-level discussions with significant potential to further elevate the multifaceted partnership between Ethiopia and India to greater heights,” Tsegaye posted on social media.

He said that the discussions will be “aimed at taking the multifaceted bilateral partnership between our two nations to greater heights.”

Jaishankar will also chair the Regional Heads of Mission conference in Addis Ababa that is expected to be attended by Indian envoys in the region.

Jaishankar arrived in Ethiopia from Cote d’Ivoire where he called on President Alassane Ouattara and held discussions with Vice Prime Minister Tene Birahima Ouattara.

India and Côte d’Ivoire discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence and anti-terrorism, trade, and investment,