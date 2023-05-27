India is multilingual, Indians are not: Prof Panchanan Mohanty

Hyderabad: Dictionaries of regional languages should be produced to promote translation. Multilingualism leads to better cognitive abilities. India is multilingual but Indians are not, Said Prof Panchanan Mohanty, GLA University while delivering a presidential address yesterday at the valedictory session of the two-day International Conference on “Translating Cultures: Exploring the Intersections of Language and Literature” organized by the Department of English, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with the National Translation Mission, the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru.

Prof Alain Desoulieres, from France, appreciated the successful conduct of the conference. Prof Imtiaz Hasnain, Azad Chair, MANUU said that given the importance of the conference, there is a plan to publish its proceedings.

Dr. Govindaiah Godavarthi delivered the welcome address and Ms. Sameena Tabassum presented a comprehensive report on the conference. Teena Thomas, a research scholar, convened the valedictory session whereas Dr. Qudsi Rizvi proposed a vote of thanks. The Conference concluded with certificate distribution.

Prof Alain Desoulieres, France, Dr Syed Sarwar Hussain, Saudi Arabia, Nilufar Khodjaeva, Uzbekistan, Bhim Lal Gautam, Nepal, and John Chun Yin Wong Hong Kong were speakers at the preliminary session. Prominent Chair persons and plenary speakers included Prof Ismat Mehdi, Prof Harish Narang, Prof Surabhi Bharathi, Prof T. Vijay Kumar, Prof Panchanan Mohanty, Prof. Amina Kishore, Prof. Anisur Rahman, Prof Haribandi Lakshmi, Prof. Pushpinder Syal, Prof. Akshaya Kumar, Prof Christopher K W, Prof Amith Kumar, and Prof V B Tharakeshwar.

A cultural programme on the theme of Translation was presented by the students of MA English. They enacted a compelling scene from the 1954 play Agra Bazar, written by Habib Tanvir on the evening of Day 1 of the conference.

Day 2 was marked by an enriching panel discussion on NEP 2020 and the Issues of Translation, moderated by Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, Officer on Special Duty-I and the HoD of English. The Panelists were Prof Aziz Bano, Dean of the School and Dept. of Persian, Prof Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, HoD, Arabic, Prof Shamsul Hoda, HoD, Urdu, Dr Syed Mahmood Kazmi, HoD, Translation, and Dr. G V Ratnakar, HoD of Hindi.