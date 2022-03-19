India logs 2,075 fresh COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 2,075 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, the Union Health ministry said on Saturday morning.

In the same period, 71 fatalities were recorded taking the total number of deaths to 5,16,352.

Meanwhile, following a continuous downward trend, the active caseload has further declined to 27,802, constituting 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 3,383 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,61,926. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,70,514 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.22 crore cumulative tests.

Ther weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.41 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.56 per cent.

India’s Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.04 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. this morning. This has been achieved through 2,13,51,545 sessions. Over 11 lakh adolescents have been administered with the first dose of vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group.

More than 17.15 core balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, according to the ministry.