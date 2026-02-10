India presents indigenous defence skills at Saudi Arabia’s World Defence Show

New Delhi: At its first-ever pavilion at the World Defence Show in Saudi Arabia, India showcased the country’s manufacturing prowess as demonstrated by defence public sector undertakings and private Indian companies.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, led an Indian delegation to the World Defence Show (WDS) 2026, held in Riyadh on February 8-9, the defence ministry said.

“He joined international dignitaries to witness the opening ceremony of WDS and inaugurated the first-ever India Pavilion at the event, which showcased India’s manufacturing prowess by defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and private Indian companies,” it said in a statement.

Seth also held discussions with the Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs, Saudi Arabia, Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, aiming to enhance cooperation and engagement between the armed forces of both countries.

He also met the Governor of the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Defence Development (GADD), Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, and highlighted India’s emergence as a global export hub, the statement said.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, was briefed by senior officials from the Ministry of Defence of Saudi Arabia during the World Defence Show in Saudi Arabia.

Seth visited the exhibition areas of Saudi Arabia Military Industries (SAMI) and the Saudi Ministry of Defence to review their latest indigenous technological developments.

He invited the GADD officials to visit India’s research and development facilities to explore opportunities for the co-development of defence technologies, the ministry said.

Leaders from India and Saudi Arabia exchange insights on indigenous defence technology at the World Defence Show.

Seth also met with the Governor of the General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI), Saudi Arabia, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, and held discussions on the common areas of strategic cooperation and strengthening the supply chain ecosystem of both countries.

He proposed a visit by a joint GAMI-led delegation to India to gain first-hand experience of India’s defence capabilities.

Sanjay Seth presents at the World Defence Show in Saudi Arabia, emphasising India’s indigenous defence prowess and technological advancement.

In his address to heads of Indian and Saudi defence companies at the Indian Embassy, Seth emphasised the importance of joint cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia to achieve self-reliance in defence requirements.

He also highlighted India’s commitment to global support under the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision, the statement said.

The minister visited ‘Diriyah’, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of the Saudi state, the statement said.

Later, he addressed the Indian diaspora at an event at the Indian Embassy.

He highlighted India’s growth across sectors, including women’s empowerment, health, and digital literacy.

Seth also advocated for a ‘nation first’ approach and commended the embassy officials for their support to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, the statement said.