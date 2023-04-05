India sees highest one-day rise in Covid cases since September 2022

Number of active cases stands at 23,091

COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 4,435 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day jump since September 2022, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

The number of active cases stands at 23,091, the data showed.

With the surge in the past 24 hours, the tally has climbed to 4,47,33,719. Also, 15 deaths reported during the same time span has pushed the toll to 5,30,916.

As per the ministry data, the national Covid recovery rate was pegged at 98.76 per cent.

While one death each was reported from Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan, four each were reconciled by Maharashtra and Kerala.

